Barbara Hosea's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Law Mortuary in Dixons Mills, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Law Mortuary website.
Published by Law Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
