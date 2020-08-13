Of Forest Hills, age 72, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Beloved wife of Ted Humeniuk for 25 years.
Loving stepmother of Jennifer Buss.
Dear grandmother of Henry, William, Maddie and Clare Buss.
Sister of John (Jackie) Bonay of Harrison City, Larry (Dorian) Bonay of Wilkes-Barre, the late Thomas (surviving spouse Marsha) Bonay of WA, late Mary Lou Bonay and late Debbie Bonay Ashbaugh (surviving spouse, Tom).
Even though visually impaired, no longer able to drive her car, and riding the bus to and from work, Barbara took evening classes at Point Park University while employed with the Commonwealth of PA. in the Blindness and Visual Agency. She received her bachelor's degree from Point Park in 1990. With the agency, Barbara was first hired as a secretary, became the supervisor of secretaries, and ended her career as a Case Worker.
Her favorite pastime was knitting lap blankets and donated several hundred blankets to various hospices in Pittsburgh. Barbara and Ted traveled extensively even though they both were visually impaired. They ventured from Nova Scotia to Alaska and Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Salisbury, MD. Their most frequent place to visit was the Shenandoah National Park.
Friends are welcome from 2-3 pm on Friday at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m.
A private interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Harrison City.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Federation of the National Federation of the Blind, 200 E. Wells St., Baltimore, MD 21230 or www.nfb.org
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.