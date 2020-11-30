Menu
Barbara Jackson-Scott
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1957
DIED
November 20, 2020
Barbara Jackson-Scott's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .

Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Divine Mortuary Chapel
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Divine Mortuary Chapel
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
