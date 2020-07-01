Barbara Warner passed away peacefully at the Villa's at Baer Creek in Kaysville, Utah on June 27, 2020. Barbara was born to James Cooper Parker and Mary Stuart Glenn on April 9, 1938 at the family home in Wellsville, Utah. She was the youngest of ten children of James and the second daughter of Mary. Barbara left Wellsville after school and headed for Salt Lake City, Utah where she worked at Primary Children's Hospital as a nurses aid for a year. Then she worked at Hotel Utah as a cashier where she met her husband Don Warner. They were married in Elko, Nevada December of 1957. Don and Barbara had four children Gregory, Bradford, Shellie and Alisa. Barbara was foremost a homemaker, but enjoyed many other activities including bowling, golf, reading, sewing, and traveling. After the kids were older Barbara worked part time at several different jobs, but the job she liked the most was working with her good-friend and owner of Nutrends, Karen George, washing hair for clients. Barbara enjoyed visiting with all the ladies that came in with many friendships made.

Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint Bountiful 10th Ward and the ward at the Villa's. She was endowed and sealed to Don in the Bountiful, Utah temple. Barbara had a sense of style and always looked and dressed immaculately. She also loved all her many little dogs, Fritzy, Poopsy, Snookie and Lacey. They were like her children also.

After Don died, Barbara's health began to decline and after a fall in 2017 she moved to The Villa's. Each winter her health would decline a little bit more until her death. Many thanks to all the wonderful caretakers at The Villa's.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Ora, Don,Smith and James; four sisters, Sarah, Almeda, Grace and Helen; husband, Don; son, Bradford. She leaves behind her sister Vonda (Joy), sons Corey (Janette), Greg (Bonnie), daughters Shellie (James) and Alisa (Todd), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Monday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.