Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Jefferson
1952 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1952
DIED
November 4, 2020
Barbara Jefferson's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.