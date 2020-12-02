Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Johnson
1961 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1961
DIED
November 30, 2020
Barbara Johnson's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson's Mortuary in Warrenton, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson's Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dawson's Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson' s Mortuary Chapel
98 Hopgood St., Warrenton, Georgia 30828
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Thankful Baptist Church - Sparta
295 Thankful Church Road, Sparta, Georgia 31087
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.