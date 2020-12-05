Menu
Barbara Kittrell
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Reading High School
Barbara Kittrell's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc in Oley, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc website.

Published by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street, Oley, PA 19547
Dec
3
Service
6:00p.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street, Oley, PA 19547
I have been a member of the Berks County Bar Association since 1982 and served as Secretary on the Board of Directors for three years 1992-1995 during her wonderful term of service. Barbara was our heart and soul, literally the face of our organization to the Berks County community and beyond. She loved us and we loved Barbara! Now upon her sad passing, may that love of her colleagues, friends, and family carry you from strength to strength through this time of grief.
Jesse L. Pleet, Esquire
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
My Aunt Barbara and me. Love you to infinity and beyond...
Stephanie L Dolak
Family
December 3, 2020
Barbara was a very loving, caring and giving person. She will live forever in my heart. Love, Jessica
Jessica Reckner
Family
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful sister, Barbara.
Always in my heart.
Love, Wilma
Wilma Ronco
Sister
December 1, 2020
Wilma Ronco
December 1, 2020