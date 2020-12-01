Menu
Barbara Lair
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1962
DIED
November 25, 2020
Barbara Lair's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

Published by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home P. A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21222
Dec
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home P. A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21222
Funeral services provided by:
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
