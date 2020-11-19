Barbara Layo's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home website.
Published by LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
