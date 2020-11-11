Menu
Barbara Lewis-Hosea
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1943
DIED
November 5, 2020
Barbara Lewis-Hosea's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Law Mortuary in Dixons Mills, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Law Mortuary website.

Published by Law Mortuary on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Law Mortuary LLC
161 Panther Drive, Dixons Mills, Alabama 36736
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Shady Union Missionary Baptist Church
256 County Road 45, Thomasville, Alabama 36784
Funeral services provided by:
Law Mortuary
