Barbara Linder
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Barbara Linder's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Billings Funeral Home
