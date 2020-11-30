Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Loftis
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
Barbara Loftis's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.