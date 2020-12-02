Menu
Barbara Maschka
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1942
DIED
October 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Barbara Maschka's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Linn's Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Linn's Funeral Home website.

Published by Linn's Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
415 Main, Iowa Fall, Iowa 50126
Oct
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
415 Main, Iowa Fall, Iowa 50126
Funeral services provided by:
Linn's Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.