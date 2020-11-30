Menu
Barbara McInnis
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1957
DIED
November 22, 2020
Barbara McInnis's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stubbs Funeral Home in Bennettsville, SC .

Published by Stubbs Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stubbs Funeral Home-Dillon Chapel
1007 Highway 301 North, Dillon, South Carolina 29536
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roadside Memorial Cemetery
Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, South Carolina 29536
Funeral services provided by:
Stubbs Funeral Home
