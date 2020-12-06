Menu
Barbara Mentzer
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
Barbara Mentzer's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations in Belle Vernon, PA .

Published by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Belle Vernon
626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania 15012
Nov
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Belle Vernon
626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania 15012
Funeral services provided by:
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
