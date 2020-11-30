Menu
Barbara Mesick
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1944
DIED
November 20, 2020
Barbara Mesick's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Funeral Home in Albany, NY .

Published by Cannon Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave. , Albany, NY 12205
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Church
, Loudonville, New York
Kristen Healy
November 23, 2020
Kevin and Family
Sorry to hear of Barbs passing , please know are prayers are with you
Ron Biance
ronald j biance
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry to read of Barbara’s passing. Please know that caring thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are extended to the family at this sad time.
Joe and JoAnne Bonacker
Friend
November 22, 2020