Of Braddock Hills, age 81, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Barbara was preceded in death on April 10, 2020 by her husband of 57 years Alfred E. Palaszynski; her parents, Peter and Julia (Pavlovic) Fecsik; her sister Florence (late Paul) Cukas; her sister-in-law, Dolores (late Joe) Heisler. Barbara is survived by her children Matt (Leslie) Palaszynski and Kathy (Rob) Poirier; and grandchildren Cindy, Alissa, and Ashley Palaszynski and Rebecca and William Poirier; by her sister, Mary Lou (late Terry) Welsh and her brother, Peter (Jackie) Fecik. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and their children.
Barb was a proud, loving grandmother, mother and wife and was proud of the time she worked as an executive secretary at Alcoa Corporation. Barb could be thought of as reserved for those that did not know her, but in truth, she had an adventurous soul. She was known to brave rollercoasters and thumb a ride in her younger days. Barb never discouraged her children and grandchildren from this same spirited outlook of life. She had a true knack for conversation and enjoyed a good philosophical discussion. Barb was an unconventional thinker and passed down to her children and grandchildren the wisdom of using your imagination and thinking outside of the box and to never pass-up the simple pleasure of sharing a banana flavored popsicle on a hot summer day with someone you love. She will be remembered by those close to her for her strong will, intelligence and unconditional love.
Friends are welcome on Friday. July 24, from 9:30-11:30a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Friday, July 24 at 12 noon.
Barbara will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Phipps Conservatory, One Schenley Park, Pgh., Pa. 15213 or www.phipps.conservatory.org
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.