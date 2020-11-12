Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Powell
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1937
DIED
November 1, 2020
Barbara Powell's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama 36305
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.