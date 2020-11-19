Barbara Ridgway's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.
Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.