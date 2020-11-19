Menu
Barbara Ridgway
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1928
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Red Hat Society
Barbara Ridgway's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.

Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St, Auburn, IN 46706
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
1605 South Center Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
