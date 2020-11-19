Barbara Rumph's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Archer Funeral Home website.
Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
