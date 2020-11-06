Barbara (Goose) Santarcangelo



Age 79, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 after a hard-fought courageous battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. Barb was born on September 22, 1941 to Eli and Julia Wershbale in Pittsburgh, PA. She married Al Santarcangelo on September 26, 1964. Barb was a loving and dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her three daughters and grandchildren and loved being a Meme!! She was a kind, selfless woman who truly enjoyed putting other peoples' needs before her own. She always greeted friends--both old and new--with a smile and a hug! Barb loved her Pittsburgh sports teams, particularly the Steelers. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, traveling, walking at South Hills Village and her Silver Sneakers classes and friends. Barb is survived by her husband of 56 years, Al; daughters Lisa Santarcangelo, Jil (Brad) Graham, and Kristie (Matt) Rosgone; granddaughters, Zoe and Mya Graham, grandson Ryan Rosgone, and grandpuppy Pippy. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone that took great care of Barb, especially the 5G staff at St. Clair Hospital as well as Jess and Carrie with Family Hospice. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 724 941-3211 Sunday 2-4 & 6-8P.M. where a Blessing service will be celebrated Monday 10:00 A.M. Covid 19 restrictions apply. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.