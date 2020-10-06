Barbara Louise Phillips Sarlo, age 85, peacefully and with grace passed away on Oct 4, 2020 due to natural causes. She was surrounded by her 5 children, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.



She was born on Feb 8, 1935 in the home that her father built in Ogden Utah. She was the 10th child born to George and Gwendolyn Phillips. This was family who truly knew the importance of love, acceptance and support. Her mother passed away when she was only 4 years old. All of her siblings helped raise her into the great lady that she is. She was later able to repay the favor by becoming their caregiver which she thoroughly enjoyed.



She married Douglas J Sarlo and together they had 5 children. They later divorced.



She is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had the privilege of serving in the Young Womens and Primary along with other callings. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and the importance of prayer. She also provided Christlike service to as many people as she could find. Just 2 weeks ago, she had the privilege of attending the temple with several family members



She graduated from Weber High School in 1953 where she was voted "full of fun" and the award could not have been more perfect for her. She worked for the IRS and the North Ogden Police Department as the secretary to the Chief of Police, Chief Polo Afuvai. She loved working for the Police Department and found some of the most cherished friendships there. She also took great pride in volunteering at the North Ogden Senior Center for over 20 years.



There is nothing in this world that she loved more than her five children. They could always count on her to have their back in every situation. Second to her children were her 19 grandchildren and 26 great children. Grandma Barbara will always be remembered for the fun sleepovers she had with her grandchildren. She had over 65 birthdays to remember and she never missed one of them. Everyone could depend on a call from her on their birthday!



Barbara had many talents. She loved to bake, garden, write poems, bowl, golf and she was an extraordinary seamstress. She spent many hours sewing dance costumes, prom dresses and many wedding dresses. She loved having her grandchildren over to teach them how to make raspberry jam, zucchini muffins, raspberry muffins, peach pie and prayer bread. Her family, friends and neighbors will truly miss her sweets.



She is survived by her five children, Craig (Linda) Sarlo, Teresa (Steve) Michels, Tina (Kory) Kennington, Tami (Thys) Chisholm and the greatest caregiver she could ever asked for, Phillip Sarlo. She was predeceased in death by her father, mother and 9 siblings.



She will always be remembered for her great resilience in life. Her laughter and smiles that she gave to everyone and the bright twinkle in her eyes.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.