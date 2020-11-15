Menu
Barbara Schanne
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1945
DIED
November 1, 2020
Barbara Schanne's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John Neumann
380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania 19010
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John Neumann
380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania 19010
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
