Age 83, of Whitehall, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Loving mother of David Schraeder and Donna Schraeder; cherished nana of Cory Schraeder; also survived by her beloved dog Dexter. Barbara was a dedicated registered nurse. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and entertaining her family and many friends. A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont (412 531-4000).

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.