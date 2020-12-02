Barbara Shinabery's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
