Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Shinabery
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1930
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Barbara Shinabery's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sellati
Bluffton, Ohio, Bluffton, Ohio 45817
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sellati
Bluffton, Ohio, Bluffton, Ohio 45817
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.