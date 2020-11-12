Menu
Barbara Smith
1931 - 2020
March 29, 1931
November 10, 2020
united methodist church
Barbara Smith's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home, PA in Denton, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home, PA website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home, PA on Nov. 12, 2020.
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, Maryland 21629
Nov
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, Maryland 21629
Moore Funeral Home, PA
