Our loving sweetheart, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Barbara Vernon Swenson, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 with her sweetheart by her side.

She was born May 27, 1933 in Santa Barbara, California, the only daughter of Kenneth Nathan and Freda Jones Wetherell Vernon.

Barbara graduated from Springville High School in 1952 and attended BYU where she met her sweetheart, Ivan C. Swenson. They were married on September 17, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple and spent 66 years by each others side. She followed him faithfully through many moves finally ending up in Brigham City, Ut.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and currently a member of the Brigham City 14th Ward.

Barbara loved ballroom dancing, reading and most of all being a mother and grandmother.

Surviving is her sweetheart, Ivan; four daughters, Kristie (Charles) Bond; Karie Swenson; Kelie (Daniel) Taylor; Kimberlie Outlaw; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one daughter Kathie Swenson.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. palease wear your masks at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

A private memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Click this link to view additional details about Barbara's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/barbara-swenson

Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.