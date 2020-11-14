Menu
Barbara Thomas
1966 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1966
DIED
November 11, 2020
Barbara Thomas's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. L. Page Mortuary, Inc.
3031 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St Johns Missionary Baptist Church
135 Brickyard Rd, Middleburg, Florida 32068
Funeral services provided by:
C L Page Mortuary Inc
