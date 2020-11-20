Menu
Barbara Turner
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
Barbara Turner's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis & Wagner Funeral Home in Woodbury, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis & Wagner Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis & Wagner Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Eglington Cemetery
320 Kings Highway, Clarksboro, New Jersey 08020
Funeral services provided by:
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
