Barbara Vogel's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard & Jones Funeral Home website.
Published by Howard & Jones Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
