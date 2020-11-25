Menu
Barbara Wight
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Barbara Wight's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC in Akron, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave, Akron, NY 14001
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Akron
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
