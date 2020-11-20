Menu
Barbara Yimin
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
Barbara Yimin's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home
1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home
1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory
1000 Tropical Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Funeral services provided by:
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
