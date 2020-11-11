Menu
Barrett Diggs
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1952
DIED
October 22, 2020
Barrett Diggs's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .

Published by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Interment
9:30a.m.
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa 50003
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
