Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barry Jones
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1947
DIED
November 21, 2020
Barry Jones's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixie Funeral Homes in Bolivar, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixie Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dixie Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Jerome Boyd Chapel at Dixie Funeral Home
750 Bills Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008
Funeral services provided by:
Dixie Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.