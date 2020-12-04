Bartolomeo Apice's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bartolomeo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park website.
Published by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park on Dec. 4, 2020.
