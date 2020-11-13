Of Forest Hills, age 85, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Homewood-Brushton, PA. Basil was truly a figure larger than life and had a heart of gold. You always knew if Basil was in the room; he loved to entertain, was a great story teller, told the best jokes and he knew how to put a smile on the faces of those he loved and then some! Every day he woke with a heart filed with love, a song on his lips and a smile on his face. Basil loved big and nothing was more important to him than his family.



He is survived by his children Kim Damico of Springfield, VA, Carol Lawson (Jeff) of Wendell, NC, John Damico (Linda) of Forest Hills and Michael Damico of Forest Hills and his loving grandchildren Nicole & Christopher Lawson, Mia & Nicolas Damico.



Brother of Annie Scuro, Mary Kosmel, Loretta Hofbauer, Ralph Damico, Eugenia Mann and the late Bill Damico, Elmer Damico, Al Damico, Laverne Grasso, Lena Hackwelder and Amelia Joyce.



You will be greatly missed ….. " BABY YOU'RE THE GREATEST "



Friends welcome Sunday 2-8 PM in the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday in the St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish at 10:00 AM.. Entombment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Basil J. Damico can be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital; Memorial & Honor Gifts; P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142; Memphis, TN 38148-0142; 800-822-6344





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.