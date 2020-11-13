Menu
Basil Trouten
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1940
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Catholic
Basil Trouten's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
610 N. Broadway, Portland, Tennessee 37148
Nov
14
Interment
12:00p.m.
Greenlawn Cemetery
420 Cemetery St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Funeral services provided by:
Gilbert Funeral Home
