Basil Zaderej
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1926
DIED
November 13, 2020
Basil Zaderej's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
