Beatrice Collins
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
VFW
Beatrice Collins's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home, PA in Denton, MD .

Published by Moore Funeral Home, PA on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 23, 2020