Beatrice A. Fuoco
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1926
DIED
October 27, 2020
Age 94, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home with her daughters by her side. Beatrice was born June 20, 1926 in Charleroi, to the late Gaetano and Sarah Disclafani. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Fuoco for 70 years; loving Mother of Patricia Choudry and Linda Fuoco; caring sister of the late Paul Disclafani. Beatrice was passionate about golfing, which she took up later in life. But more than that, she loved her family. Beatrice will truly be missed. Due to the pandemic, a service and interment will be private for immediate family. She will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies next to her husband.
