Our dearest Beatrice Helena Klein Gore, at the age 75, peacefully lost her battle with cancer on September 8th, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones in her residence as she passed through the veil to spend eternity with our Heavenly Father.



Our southern belle was born July 8th, 1945, to her mother Dessie Gardner and her father Manuel Klein in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the youngest of three children, her sister Faye Mullins and her brother Steve Klein, who have both since passed. Her family takes comfort in knowing their reunion was a joyous one, which had been long anticipated. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Tammy Fadel and Deborah Marrott.



Bea finished her education in South Carolina where she achieved a career in the health care field doing phlebotomy and opening and managing laboratories. This career showed her amazing qualities of loving, caring and serving for others, which she exemplified through-out her whole life. Some of the best memories we have of our sweetest Bea come from her work experiences. Bea was loved by anyone she came into contact with and touched many patients, family members, and co-worker's lives. She unfortunately had to retire at the age of 55, due to disability. However, she continued to serve in the health care field by volunteering at Red Cross where she was honored with an award for her countless hours of service to others.



Bea was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings, which she loved and valued. Her greatest callings were being the Young Women's President, multiple callings in Relief Society, and her most cherished one being the compassion service coordinator, where she was able to continue to serve others. One of her biggest contributions was being a missionary mom to countless missionaries in the field. Bea loved doing family history and was an example to us on the importance of it. Bea had a beautiful strong testimony that showed through in all she did through-out her life.



Bea was a proud southern woman, who valued: God, family, charity, and kindness. She was known for her southern charm and welcomed everyone with open arms and a plate full of good food. Before the final stages of cancer, she asked for one more wish which was to visit the beach one last time. Whenever we see the ocean we are reminded of our beloved Bea and the impact she had on our lives. Like the waves come and go, the grief and sadness will crash upon our hearts. But her footprints are imbedded in the sand of our memory and will last forever. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Hunstman Cancer Institute and Hospice. We would especially like to thank her hospice nurse, Jennifer and her nurse at Dr. Killpack's office, Jamie. We are so grateful for the care they gave to our Mother and Grandmother.



Bea is survived by her children, Tammy (David) Fadel and Deborah (Brandon) Marrott. She has two grandsons and five granddaughters, who she loved dearly. She has nine great-grandchildren who she loved and adored as well. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored her. She is preceded in death by her parents Dessie Gardner and Manuel Klein, her sister Faye Mullins and brother Steve Klein.



Please join us in celebrating Bea's life with a viewing Monday, September 14th, 2020 from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary (1941 North Main Farmington). On Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, funeral service will be held with a viewing from 10:15-11:15am at Russon Mortuary followed by a Graveside Service at the Bountiful City Cemetery (2224 S 200 W, Bountiful) at 12:00pm. To view services via live stream video, please see Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.