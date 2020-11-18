Menu
Beatrice Hoskins
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1945
DIED
November 15, 2020
Beatrice Hoskins's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. – Upper Darby
8401 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. – Upper Darby
8401 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
