Of North Braddock, age 87, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Beloved wife of Edward T. Kriss for 66 years.



Devoted mother of Edward M. (Patricia) Kriss of Plum and Karen M. Kriss of North Braddock.



Treasured grandmother of Michelle (Darren) Stowitzky and Stephen (Kirsten) Kriss.



Dear sister of Frank (Flora) Ribich of North Braddock and Jeanne (Bill) McClane of VA.



Bea is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Bea was a retired billing clerk from Braddock General Hospital. She enjoyed retirement with crocheting, reading and cooking. However, her fondest moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren whom she deeply loved.



Bea's services and interment at Braddock Catholic Cemetery will be private to her family.



Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.