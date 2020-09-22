Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beatrice L. Kriss
DIED
September 21, 2020
Of North Braddock, age 87, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Beloved wife of Edward T. Kriss for 66 years.

Devoted mother of Edward M. (Patricia) Kriss of Plum and Karen M. Kriss of North Braddock.

Treasured grandmother of Michelle (Darren) Stowitzky and Stephen (Kirsten) Kriss.

Dear sister of Frank (Flora) Ribich of North Braddock and Jeanne (Bill) McClane of VA.

Bea is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Bea was a retired billing clerk from Braddock General Hospital. She enjoyed retirement with crocheting, reading and cooking. However, her fondest moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren whom she deeply loved.

Bea's services and interment at Braddock Catholic Cemetery will be private to her family.

Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.