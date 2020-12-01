Menu
Beatrice Moody
1940 - 2020
February 6, 1940
November 15, 2020
Beatrice Moody's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - Biloxi
274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020