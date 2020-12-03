Menu
Beatrice Price
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1942
DIED
December 1, 2020
Beatrice Price's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St. in Montpelier, OH .

Published by Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43543
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43543
Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St.
