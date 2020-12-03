Beatrice Price's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St. in Montpelier, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Beatrice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St. website.
Published by Thompson-Funeral Home - East Main St. on Dec. 3, 2020.
