Beatrice Sanford
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
Beatrice Sanford's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc. in Washington, DC .

Published by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Canaan Baptist Church
1600 M. Cecil Mills Way, Washington, District of Columbia
Dec
8
Funeral service
live streamed via the church's Facebook ( www.facebook.com/cbc20010
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Paul Jolley
December 6, 2020
