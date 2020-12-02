Menu
Beatrice Sauble
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Beatrice Sauble's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown in Taneytown, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Beatrice in the Guest Book below.

GUEST BOOK
Ed, Linda & family
No matter how old we are it is never easy to loose a parent. May the memories of Bea comfort you during this time of grief. My earliest memory of Big Ed & Bea were back in the day when my Dad and Big Ed were egg hustlers. Such nice people. Thinking of you with love & heartfelt sympathy.
Steve & Deb Scheller
Friend
November 26, 2020
Eddie and Todd,
Expression of sympathy to all.
Smile for the memories. Your mother was always a riot to be around.
David C, Dayhoff
November 25, 2020
Todd, I am so sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of your Mom during our horseshow days. Especially when we all went to Tulsa for the Youth World Show. You and your family have my deepest sympathy.
Cheri Babington Thompson
Friend
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Suzy Dell
November 24, 2020