Beatrice Susc
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1927
DIED
November 28, 2020
Beatrice Susc's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGaffigan Funeral Home in Pepperell, MA .

Published by McGaffigan Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Williams Church
1351 Main Street, Tewksbury, Massachusetts 01876
Funeral services provided by:
McGaffigan Funeral Home
