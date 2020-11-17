Menu
Beau McMullen
1980 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1980
DIED
November 14, 2020
Beau McMullen's passing at the age of 40 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Funeral services provided by:
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
