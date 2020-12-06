Menu
Becky Jenkins
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1958
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Becky Jenkins's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Parlor
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, Texas 76712
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
McGregor Cemetery
Windsor Road, Mcgregor, Texas 76657
